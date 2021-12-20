Global Third-Party Logistics Market Top Players By 2026: CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne Nagel etc.

﻿The report on Third-Party Logistics Market examines the competitive progress of the market in recent years. The report studies all the crucial aspects pertinent to the industry and those are important for market players to take business decisions or new investments in the Third-Party Logistics market. The report studies current economic state of the Third-Party Logistics industry in the domestic as well as international markets based on facts and figures gathered from trusted sources and standard analytical methods. The report predicts future market projections based on this data and current economic scenario and trends.

Competitor Profiling: Third-Party Logistics Market

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

Damco International

DSV

Expeditors

GEFCO

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

J.B. Hunt Transport

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Ryder System

SNCF Logistics

Toll Holdings

Agility Logistics

Bollore Logistics

The report covers more than 100 multi-country markets, competitors, over 100 fortune 500 companies and gives a better understanding about their key perspectives, growth strategies, product offerings, development plans, and more about the market. It study gives a complete understanding of the market size, market intelligence, assesses opportunities apart from providing best strategies for the players newly entering the Third-Party Logistics market. The report studies the Third-Party Logistics market and provides factors positively impacting thе Third-Party Logistics induѕtrу’s grоwth сарасіtу, opportunities, drіvеrѕ, аnd ѕресіfіс сhаllеngеѕ in the industry and unavoidable rіѕkѕ.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Third-Party Logistics Market

Analysis by Type:

B2B

B2C

C2C

Analysis by Application:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

The Third-Party Logistics market report explores the trends over time in Third-Party Logistics industry by carrying out a comprehensive analysis of scientific publications, and from related sources in the field. The report looks into the factors that influence Third-Party Logistics industry growth at regional and. The paper highlights the technologies that have increased the overall market competitiveness and achieve the objectives, mainly to reduce time, improve decision-making, increase productivity and reliability. Issues and limitations for product or business expansion and other issues in the Third-Party Logistics market are discussed. Additionally, technology and innovations, current conditions in the Third-Party Logistics market are presented in the report.

Regional Coverage of Global Third-Party Logistics Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Third-Party Logistics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions

2.2.3 Third-Party Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Third-Party Logistics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Third-Party Logistics Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Third-Party Logistics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Third-Party Logistics Players by Revenue

3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players

3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Third-Party Logistics Revenue in 2020

3.3 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Third-Party Logistics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Third-Party Logistics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Report:

• To highlight the various industry development programmes, promotional activities in the domestic and international markets in the Third-Party Logistics market.

• To represent the performance graph by analyzing the past data, inherent strengths, employability, innovative technology integrations, increasing compliances, and support from allied industries.

• To augment the production capacities, boost preparedness, enhance export capability of the market participants.

• To provide information on the market position of the Third-Party Logistics market posed by manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, merchants and other market players.

• To highlight the government initiatives undertaken at regional and fronts to boost the domestic Third-Party Logistics market at a level.

• То elaborate the latest market trеndѕ, growth рrоѕресts, risks and opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

