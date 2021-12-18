Sandblasting Media Market to See Booming Growth | Saint Gobain Ceramics, Opta Minerals, ABShot Tecnics

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Global Sandblasting Media Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sandblasting Media market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Sandblasting Media

Sandblasting refers to the process in which materials such as glass beads, silica abrasives, steel grit, and coal stag are shot at a high speed through an air tool across the surface of a hard material until the surface becomes clear of debris or has a sanded smooth finish. Sandblasting is often used to remove rust or a previous coating/finish on an item, or to prepare the surface before it can receive a new coating. The material/media used in sandblasting depends on the level of difficulty of the removal is and the level of impact the material can endure.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Carbide, Steel Grit, Steel Shot, Glass, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Cob, Staurolite, Coal Slag, Copper Slag, Si Sand, Garnet, Dry Ice, Iron Slag, Nut Shells), Application (Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Construction, Metalworking)

Market Trend:

Growth in the construction and metalworking industry

Growing automotive industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for robotic sandblasting technology

The industry is witnessing robust growth in the construction and metalworking sectors, especially in developing regions.



Market Opportunities:

Technological developments in sandblasting tools and the increased usage of robotic blasting mechanisms

Significant usage of the sandblasting technique across numerous applications in high-growth industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

