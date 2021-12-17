Security Orchestration Software Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth up to 2026 | FireEye, Cisco Systems, Intel Security

The Latest research coverage on Security Orchestration Software Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market.

The Security Orchestration Software Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Security Orchestration Software market.

Security orchestration is the process of integrating the disparate ecosystem of SOC tools and processes for automating tasks for simpler, more effective security operations. Security operations teams has various cyber security security tools in place to prevent, detect and remediate threats. Security orchestration helps the organizations to consolidate their security tools and to automate alert triage, investigation, and incident response. Orchestration provides a single pane control of security across an environment, including case and workflow management, investigation, and threat detection.

In April 2018, IBM has launched of Intelligent Orchestration with the next-generation of the IBM Resilient Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) Platform

Major & Emerging Players in Security Orchestration Software Market:-

FireEye, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Intel Security (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies (China), Hexadite (United States), Phantom Cyber Corporation (United States), Tufin (Israel), Swimlane LLC (United States), CyberSponse Inc. (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Threat intelligence, Network forensics, Ticketing solutions, Compliance management, Others), End-user Industry (BFSI, Energy and utilities, Government, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of BYOD is Affecting the SMEs

Market Drivers:

Advantages Such as Immediate and Indistinguishable Access to the Archive Data, and Others

Rising Security Breaches

Challenges:

Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing

Opportunities:

Frequent Changes in Network Infrastructure

Convergence of Security Analytics to Security Orchestration

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Security Orchestration Software Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Security Orchestration Software Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Security Orchestration Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Security Orchestration Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Security Orchestration Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Security Orchestration Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Security Orchestration Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Security Orchestration Software Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Security Orchestration Software Market Segment by Applications

What are the market factors that are explained in the Security Orchestration Software Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

