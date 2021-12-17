Press Brakes Market Continues To Impress | Amada, Salvagnini America, Baileigh Industrial

The Latest research coverage on Press Brakes Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The Press Brakes Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Press Brakes market.

A press brake is a machine pressing tool which is used for plate material and bending sheet, mainly for bending of sheet metal. It is normally narrow and long so that large pieces of sheet metal can be bent by it. It bends sheet metal by sinking a punch on sheet metal and metal may be bent many times by a press brake until the achievement of desired form. The working capacity of a press brake is considered on parameters like working length, stroke, tonnage, the distance between frame uprights or side housings. The operating speed of an upper beam ranges from 1 to 15 mm/s. in a press brake. The workpiece or metal sheet is clinched between matching punch and die to form a perfect bend. Various industries including automotive, aviation, transport, general machinery, and construction have wide range of applications for press brakes. Main key factor for pouring the growth of the Press Brake is the mounting demand for fabricated metal products across the globe.

In August 2020, Pacific Press Technologies has launched its new offering of Eco-Press Brake and added it in their Eco-Series of machinery. There is huge demand for an extremely durable press brake hence company has launched its innovative Eco-Press Break. This are Eco-Brake is comprises of all latest technology which provide the safety and cost savings during handling. Its features includes multi-axis backgauge, remote access capability, mobile monitoring, multiple safety features and LED lighting.

Major & Emerging Players in Press Brakes Market:-

Amada Co (Japan), Salvagnini America (United States), Baileigh Industrial (United States), Komatsu (Japan), Hindustan Hydraulics (India), Santec Group (India), MetalForming (United States), Ketec Precision Tooling (United States), US Industrial Machinery(United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Electric, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), Application (Building and Construction, Power Generation, Automobile, Transportation, Shipbuilding, Other), Bending (Air Bending, Bottom bending)

Market Trends:

Use of backgauge is trending which is mainly for accurately positioning of metal piece to put the bend in correct place is reducing duration of operations. Further programmed backgauge are effective for repeated operations.

Market Drivers:

Progress in the automation industry driving the demand for press breaks

The growing need for superior-quality products for automation in manufacturing impacting on the demand positively

Challenges:

Labour shortage leads to increase installation time, resulting in high cost

Opportunities:

New and advanced Eco press brakes with user-friendly interfaces has created ease in handling which providing opportunity to the market

