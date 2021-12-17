Surgical Sutures Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Ethicon, Medtronic, B.Braun Melsungen

The Latest research coverage on Surgical Sutures Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Surgical Sutures is medical equipment used to hold body tissues together after surgery. This is performed using a surgical needle with an attached length of thread. Different types of the needle by their mechanism are a taper, cutting, reverse cutting, trocar point, blunt points, and side cutting. And suturing techniques includes purse-string suture and circular inverting suture. Growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, technological advancement in the medical instruments, and an increasing number of patients with musculoskeletal disorders expected to drive the demand for surgical sutures over the forecasted period.

Ethicon, Inc. (United States) , Medtronic plc (Ireland), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith& Nephew plc (United Kingdom), Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), PÃ©ters Surgical (France), DemeTECH Corporation (United States), Internacional FarmacÃ©utica (Mexico), Sutures India (India), EndoEvolution, LLC. (United States), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (United States), Surgical Specialties Corporation (United States), Mellon Medical B.V. (Netherlands),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Absorbable Sutures, Natural Sutures, Synthetic Sutures (Polyglactin 910 Sutures, Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures, Polydioxanone Sutures, Polyglycolic Acid Sutures, and Others), Non-Absorbable Sutures (Nylon Sutures, Prolene Sutures, Stainless Steel Sutures Others)), Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Other), Material (Multifilament Sutures, Monofilament Sutures), Devices (Disposable Automated Suturing Devices, Reusable Automated Suturing Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics & Physician Offices)

Market Trends:

Increasing Applications of Surgical Sutures in Peripheral Vascular Surgeries

Emergence of Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Patients with Musculoskeletal Disorders

Rise in Number of Surgical Procedures

Growing Geriatric Population

Challenges:

Growing Inclination for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Opportunities:

Growth in Number of Patients with Chronic Diseases

Rising Demand from Low and Middle Income Group Countries

