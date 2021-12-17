Automotive Paints Market is Going To Boom | PPG, Axalta, Nippon Paint

The Latest research coverage on Automotive Paints Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Automotive paints are used for vehicles for protection from UV rays, corrosion and oxidation and decoration purpose. Different types of automotive paints are E-coat, primer, basecoat and clear coat. It is made from pigments, binders and thinners. Availability of numerous varieties of color is boosting the automotive paints market. Additionally, automotive paint market is showcasing huge demand for specific coatings including powder coating and water borne coating. Further, automotive paints manufacturers are tilted towards minimum waste spray technology, low volatile organic compound paints which is projected to strengthen the automotive paint market.

On 19th January 2018, Nippon Paint, Asiaâ€™s leading paint manufacturer has launched Nippon Paint Xâ€™press, its unique car painting and car care center concept in India. The first Nippon Paint Xâ€™press flagship center that will deliver world-class body & paint repair as well as car care services while cutting process times extremely was inaugurated in Gurugram.

On 9th November 2018, Nippon Paint, one of the leaders in the automotive paints market has launched a polarized paint, Maziora that changes color depending on the angle from which it is viewed or from where the light highlights it. This paint is properly used to re-paint vehicles or as a high-design paint for new vehicles as well as designer racing cars.

Major & Emerging Players in Automotive Paints Market:-

PPG (United States), Axalta (United States), Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), DOW Chemical (United States), Arkema SA (France), Solvay (Belgium), 3M (United States), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sherwin Williams (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (E-coat, Primer, Basecoat, Clear coat), Application (Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial Vehicle OEM, Passenger Car, Others), Technology (Solvent-borne, Waterborne, Powder Coating), Resin (Polyurethane (PU), Epoxy, Acrylic, Others), Texture (Solid, Metallic, Matte, Pearlescent, Solar Reflective)

Market Trends:

Government Initiation for Eco-Friendly Paints

Rapid Adoption of Advanced Powder Coating and Thermal Spray Technologies

Market Drivers:

Rising Production of Vehicles

High Adoption of Durable Automotive Paints

Increasing Reach of Organized Players in the Refinish Market to Drive The Automotive Refinish Market

Challenges:

Environmental Regulation for Production of High Volatile Organic Compound Paints

Rapid Change in Consumer Preferences

Opportunities:

High Demand for Innovative Paint Technologies

Fueling Demand Powder Coating for Premium Cars

