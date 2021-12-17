Asteroid Mining Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

The Latest research coverage on Asteroid Mining Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Ongoing and future space missions will help to boost global asteroid mining market globally. It is the exploitation of raw materials from asteroids as well as other minor planets, which also contains near-earth objects. Minerals can be mined from an asteroid or spent comet and then used in space for construction material or can be taken back to earth. The raw material used including gold, iridium, silver, osmium, palladium, platinum, nickel, and aluminum. There is a rise in demand for planets limited resources with growing in the worldâ€™s population. This has led to several governments and private enterprises to set their sights on outer space for various resources which are projected to boost the global asteroid mining market.

Major & Emerging Players in Asteroid Mining Market:-

Deep Space Industries (United States), Planetary Resources (United States), Moon Express (United States), ispace (Japan), Asteroid Mining Corporation (United Kingdom), Shackleton Energy Company (United States), Kleos Space (Luxembourg), TransAstra (United States), OffWorld (United States), SpaceFab.US (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Construction, Resource Harvesting, 3D Printing, Others), Phase (Spacecraft Design, Launch, Operation), Asteroid Type (Type C, Type S, Type M, Others)

Market Trends:

High Adoption of 3D Printing Technology

Growth in Number of Government Initiatives to Frame Regulations

Market Drivers:

Ongoing and Impending Space Mining Missions

Increasing Investments of Private Stakeholders in Space Mining Companies

Challenges:

Space Mining Activities Creating Huge Environmental Risks That Affect Space and Earth

Straighten Regulations Regarding Proprietary Rights

Opportunities:

Huge Adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) Practice in Space Exploration

