Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | 3M, Amann Girrbach, Danaher Corporation

A newly published report titled “(Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental CAD/CAM Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Amann Girrbach, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann, Ivoclar Vivadent, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, VITA, GC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Ceramics

Alumina-based Ceramics

Lithium Disilicate

Zirconia



Market Segmentation by Application:

Laminate Veneers

Full Crowns for Teeth



The Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental CAD/CAM Materials

1.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Glass Ceramics

1.2.3 Alumina-based Ceramics

1.2.4 Lithium Disilicate

1.2.5 Zirconia

1.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Laminate Veneers

1.3.3 Full Crowns for Teeth

1.4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental CAD/CAM Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Dental CAD/CAM Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 3M

6.1.1 3M Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 3M Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3M Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Amann Girrbach

6.2.1 Amann Girrbach Corporation Information

6.2.2 Amann Girrbach Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Amann Girrbach Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Amann Girrbach Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Danaher Corporation

6.3.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Danaher Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Danaher Corporation Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Danaher Corporation Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.4.1 Dentsply Sirona Inc. Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc. Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dentsply Sirona Inc. Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Dentsply Sirona Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Institut Straumann

6.5.1 Institut Straumann Corporation Information

6.5.2 Institut Straumann Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Institut Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Institut Straumann Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Institut Straumann Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Ivoclar Vivadent

6.6.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

6.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

6.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 VITA

6.8.1 VITA Corporation Information

6.8.2 VITA Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 VITA Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 VITA Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.8.5 VITA Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 GC

6.9.1 GC Corporation Information

6.9.2 GC Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 GC Dental CAD/CAM Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 GC Dental CAD/CAM Materials Product Portfolio

6.9.5 GC Recent Developments/Updates

7 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dental CAD/CAM Materials

7.4 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Distributors List

8.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Customers

9 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Dynamics

9.1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Industry Trends

9.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Growth Drivers

9.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Challenges

9.4 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental CAD/CAM Materials by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental CAD/CAM Materials by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental CAD/CAM Materials by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental CAD/CAM Materials by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental CAD/CAM Materials by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental CAD/CAM Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”