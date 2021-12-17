Edge Banding Machine Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | HOMAG, BIESSE, SCM Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Edge Banding Machine Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Edge Banding Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Edge Banding Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Edge Banding Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Edge Banding Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Edge Banding Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Edge Banding Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

HOMAG, BIESSE, SCM Group, BRandT, Vector Systems, HOLZ-HER GmbH, Cantek, BI-MATIC, Casadei Industria, HOFFMANN, OAV Equipment and Tools, KDT Woodworking Machinery, Nanxing, MAS, Unisunx, Schnell Machine, Jinjia

Market Segmentation by Product:

Full-automatic

Semi-automatic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Furniture Industry

Building Material Industry

Other



The Edge Banding Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Edge Banding Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Edge Banding Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Edge Banding Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edge Banding Machine

1.2 Edge Banding Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Full-automatic

1.2.3 Semi-automatic

1.3 Edge Banding Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Furniture Industry

1.3.3 Building Material Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Edge Banding Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Edge Banding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Edge Banding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Edge Banding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Edge Banding Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Edge Banding Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Edge Banding Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Edge Banding Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Edge Banding Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Edge Banding Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Edge Banding Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Edge Banding Machine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Edge Banding Machine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Edge Banding Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Edge Banding Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Edge Banding Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Edge Banding Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Edge Banding Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Edge Banding Machine Production

3.6.1 China Edge Banding Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Edge Banding Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Edge Banding Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Edge Banding Machine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Edge Banding Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Edge Banding Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Edge Banding Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 HOMAG

7.1.1 HOMAG Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.1.2 HOMAG Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 HOMAG Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 HOMAG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 HOMAG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BIESSE

7.2.1 BIESSE Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 BIESSE Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BIESSE Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BIESSE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BIESSE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SCM Group

7.3.1 SCM Group Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.3.2 SCM Group Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SCM Group Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SCM Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SCM Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BRandT

7.4.1 BRandT Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 BRandT Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BRandT Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BRandT Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BRandT Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Vector Systems

7.5.1 Vector Systems Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vector Systems Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Vector Systems Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Vector Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Vector Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 HOLZ-HER GmbH

7.6.1 HOLZ-HER GmbH Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.6.2 HOLZ-HER GmbH Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 HOLZ-HER GmbH Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 HOLZ-HER GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 HOLZ-HER GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Cantek

7.7.1 Cantek Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cantek Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Cantek Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Cantek Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cantek Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BI-MATIC

7.8.1 BI-MATIC Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.8.2 BI-MATIC Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BI-MATIC Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BI-MATIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BI-MATIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Casadei Industria

7.9.1 Casadei Industria Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Casadei Industria Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Casadei Industria Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Casadei Industria Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Casadei Industria Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 HOFFMANN

7.10.1 HOFFMANN Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.10.2 HOFFMANN Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 HOFFMANN Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 HOFFMANN Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 HOFFMANN Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 OAV Equipment and Tools

7.11.1 OAV Equipment and Tools Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.11.2 OAV Equipment and Tools Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 OAV Equipment and Tools Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 OAV Equipment and Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 OAV Equipment and Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 KDT Woodworking Machinery

7.12.1 KDT Woodworking Machinery Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.12.2 KDT Woodworking Machinery Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 KDT Woodworking Machinery Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 KDT Woodworking Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 KDT Woodworking Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nanxing

7.13.1 Nanxing Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nanxing Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nanxing Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nanxing Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nanxing Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 MAS

7.14.1 MAS Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.14.2 MAS Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 MAS Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 MAS Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 MAS Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Unisunx

7.15.1 Unisunx Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Unisunx Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Unisunx Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Unisunx Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Unisunx Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Schnell Machine

7.16.1 Schnell Machine Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.16.2 Schnell Machine Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Schnell Machine Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Schnell Machine Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Schnell Machine Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jinjia

7.17.1 Jinjia Edge Banding Machine Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jinjia Edge Banding Machine Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jinjia Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jinjia Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jinjia Recent Developments/Updates

8 Edge Banding Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Edge Banding Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Edge Banding Machine

8.4 Edge Banding Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Edge Banding Machine Distributors List

9.3 Edge Banding Machine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Edge Banding Machine Industry Trends

10.2 Edge Banding Machine Growth Drivers

10.3 Edge Banding Machine Market Challenges

10.4 Edge Banding Machine Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Edge Banding Machine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Edge Banding Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Edge Banding Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Edge Banding Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Edge Banding Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Edge Banding Machine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Edge Banding Machine by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Edge Banding Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Edge Banding Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Edge Banding Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Edge Banding Machine by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

