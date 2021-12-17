Amines Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Amines Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Amines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Amines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Amines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Amines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Amines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Amines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow, Eastman, Huntsman, Clariant AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Taminco, Oxea GmbH, Delamines B.V, Tosoh Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ethanolamines

Alkylamines

Fatty Amines

Specialty Amines

Ethyleneamines



Market Segmentation by Application:

Agricultural Chemicals

Cleaning Products

Gas Treatment

Personal Care Products

Petroleum

Water Treatment

Others



The Amines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Amines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Amines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Amines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Amines

1.2 Amines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Amines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ethanolamines

1.2.3 Alkylamines

1.2.4 Fatty Amines

1.2.5 Specialty Amines

1.2.6 Ethyleneamines

1.3 Amines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Amines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agricultural Chemicals

1.3.3 Cleaning Products

1.3.4 Gas Treatment

1.3.5 Personal Care Products

1.3.6 Petroleum

1.3.7 Water Treatment

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Amines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Amines Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Amines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Amines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Amines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Amines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Amines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Amines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amines Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Amines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Amines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Amines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Amines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Amines Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Amines Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Amines Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Amines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Amines Production

3.4.1 North America Amines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Amines Production

3.5.1 Europe Amines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Amines Production

3.6.1 China Amines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Amines Production

3.7.1 Japan Amines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Amines Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Amines Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Amines Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Amines Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Amines Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Amines Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Amines Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Amines Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Amines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Amines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Amines Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Amines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Amines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel Amines Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akzo Nobel Amines Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Amines Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Amines Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dow

7.3.1 Dow Amines Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dow Amines Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dow Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eastman

7.4.1 Eastman Amines Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eastman Amines Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eastman Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Huntsman

7.5.1 Huntsman Amines Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huntsman Amines Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Huntsman Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Clariant AG

7.6.1 Clariant AG Amines Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clariant AG Amines Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Clariant AG Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Clariant AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Clariant AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Amines Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Amines Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Taminco

7.8.1 Taminco Amines Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taminco Amines Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Taminco Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Taminco Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taminco Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Oxea GmbH

7.9.1 Oxea GmbH Amines Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oxea GmbH Amines Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Oxea GmbH Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Oxea GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Oxea GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Delamines B.V

7.10.1 Delamines B.V Amines Corporation Information

7.10.2 Delamines B.V Amines Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Delamines B.V Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Delamines B.V Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Delamines B.V Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tosoh Corporation

7.11.1 Tosoh Corporation Amines Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tosoh Corporation Amines Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tosoh Corporation Amines Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tosoh Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tosoh Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Amines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Amines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Amines

8.4 Amines Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Amines Distributors List

9.3 Amines Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Amines Industry Trends

10.2 Amines Growth Drivers

10.3 Amines Market Challenges

10.4 Amines Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Amines by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Amines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Amines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Amines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Amines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Amines

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Amines by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Amines by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Amines by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Amines by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Amines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Amines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Amines by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Amines by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

