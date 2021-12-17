Wood Coating Market to See Booming Growth | AkzoNobel,Axalta, Brillux

The wood coating covers a broad range of products including stains, varnishes, paints and supporting ancillary products that may be used indoors or outdoors. The global wood coating is increasing due to the growing production of furniture across the globe. The rising construction industry and growing infrastructures in Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa is also likely to boost the global wood coating market growth. Owing to the increasing applications of polyurethane coatings across several sectors, including commercial, architectural, and structural work, paneling, and furniture has led to significant growth of the market in the forecast period.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Wood Coating Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wood Coating market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands),Axalta (United States),BASF SE (Germany),Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc. (United States),Brillux GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Diamond Vogel Paint Company (United States),IVM Chemicals SRL (Italy),Jotun (Norway),Kansai Paint Co. Ltd (Japan),KAPCI Coatings Co. (Egypt)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Furniture and Fixtures, Doors and Windows, Cabinets, Side & Decks, Others), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, High solid Materials), Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Nitrocellulose, Polyester, Other), End User (Furniture Industry, Interior Decoration, Others)

Market Trends:

Renewable Resources has Sart to Replace Petrochemical Products in Wood Coatings to Increase Sustainability

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for wood coating for Furniture or Floorings in the developed and developing economies is the major driving factor of the global wood coating market. Rising Disposable income and urbanization is anticipating the demand for the Furniture.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Investment in Research Development by the Manufacturers

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

