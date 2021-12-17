Sheet Metal Machinery Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Amada, TRUMPF, DMTG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sheet Metal Machinery Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sheet Metal Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sheet Metal Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sheet Metal Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sheet Metal Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sheet Metal Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sheet Metal Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amada, TRUMPF, DMTG, DMG Mori, U.S. Industrial Machinery, Allied Machine & Engineering, Doosan Infracore, Fair Friend Group, FANUC, GF Machining Solutions, Haas Automation, Hardinge, Sandvik, Haco Group, Northern Tool, Bolton Tools, TENNSMITH, Benign Enterprise, Warco, Baileigh Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product:

Power Press

Arbour Press

Swaging Machine

Bending Machine

Hydraulic Shearing Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Engineering

Construction

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Other



The Sheet Metal Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sheet Metal Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sheet Metal Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Sheet Metal Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sheet Metal Machinery

1.2 Sheet Metal Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Power Press

1.2.3 Arbour Press

1.2.4 Swaging Machine

1.2.5 Bending Machine

1.2.6 Hydraulic Shearing Machine

1.3 Sheet Metal Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Engineering

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sheet Metal Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sheet Metal Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sheet Metal Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sheet Metal Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sheet Metal Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sheet Metal Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sheet Metal Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sheet Metal Machinery Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sheet Metal Machinery Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Sheet Metal Machinery Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sheet Metal Machinery Production

3.4.1 North America Sheet Metal Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sheet Metal Machinery Production

3.5.1 Europe Sheet Metal Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sheet Metal Machinery Production

3.6.1 China Sheet Metal Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sheet Metal Machinery Production

3.7.1 Japan Sheet Metal Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sheet Metal Machinery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Amada

7.1.1 Amada Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amada Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Amada Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Amada Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Amada Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TRUMPF

7.2.1 TRUMPF Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.2.2 TRUMPF Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TRUMPF Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TRUMPF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TRUMPF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DMTG

7.3.1 DMTG Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.3.2 DMTG Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DMTG Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DMTG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DMTG Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DMG Mori

7.4.1 DMG Mori Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 DMG Mori Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DMG Mori Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DMG Mori Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DMG Mori Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 U.S. Industrial Machinery

7.5.1 U.S. Industrial Machinery Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 U.S. Industrial Machinery Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.5.3 U.S. Industrial Machinery Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 U.S. Industrial Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 U.S. Industrial Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Allied Machine & Engineering

7.6.1 Allied Machine & Engineering Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.6.2 Allied Machine & Engineering Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Allied Machine & Engineering Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Allied Machine & Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Allied Machine & Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Doosan Infracore

7.7.1 Doosan Infracore Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Doosan Infracore Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Doosan Infracore Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Doosan Infracore Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Doosan Infracore Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fair Friend Group

7.8.1 Fair Friend Group Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fair Friend Group Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fair Friend Group Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fair Friend Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fair Friend Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 FANUC

7.9.1 FANUC Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 FANUC Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.9.3 FANUC Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 GF Machining Solutions

7.10.1 GF Machining Solutions Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 GF Machining Solutions Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.10.3 GF Machining Solutions Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 GF Machining Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 GF Machining Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Haas Automation

7.11.1 Haas Automation Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Haas Automation Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Haas Automation Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Haas Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Haas Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hardinge

7.12.1 Hardinge Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hardinge Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hardinge Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hardinge Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hardinge Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sandvik

7.13.1 Sandvik Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sandvik Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sandvik Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sandvik Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sandvik Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Haco Group

7.14.1 Haco Group Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.14.2 Haco Group Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Haco Group Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Haco Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Haco Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Northern Tool

7.15.1 Northern Tool Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.15.2 Northern Tool Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Northern Tool Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Northern Tool Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Northern Tool Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Bolton Tools

7.16.1 Bolton Tools Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bolton Tools Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Bolton Tools Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Bolton Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Bolton Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 TENNSMITH

7.17.1 TENNSMITH Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.17.2 TENNSMITH Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.17.3 TENNSMITH Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 TENNSMITH Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 TENNSMITH Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Benign Enterprise

7.18.1 Benign Enterprise Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.18.2 Benign Enterprise Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Benign Enterprise Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Benign Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Benign Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Warco

7.19.1 Warco Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.19.2 Warco Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Warco Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Warco Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Warco Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Baileigh Industrial

7.20.1 Baileigh Industrial Sheet Metal Machinery Corporation Information

7.20.2 Baileigh Industrial Sheet Metal Machinery Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Baileigh Industrial Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Baileigh Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Baileigh Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sheet Metal Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sheet Metal Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sheet Metal Machinery

8.4 Sheet Metal Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sheet Metal Machinery Distributors List

9.3 Sheet Metal Machinery Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sheet Metal Machinery Industry Trends

10.2 Sheet Metal Machinery Growth Drivers

10.3 Sheet Metal Machinery Market Challenges

10.4 Sheet Metal Machinery Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sheet Metal Machinery by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sheet Metal Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sheet Metal Machinery

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sheet Metal Machinery by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sheet Metal Machinery by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sheet Metal Machinery by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sheet Metal Machinery by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sheet Metal Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sheet Metal Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sheet Metal Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sheet Metal Machinery by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”