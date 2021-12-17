Decorative Tile Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | H & R Johnson, Kajaria Ceramics, Crossville

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Decorative Tile Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Decorative Tile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Decorative Tile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Decorative Tile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Decorative Tile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Decorative Tile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Decorative Tile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

H & R Johnson, Kajaria Ceramics, Crossville, Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv, Iris Ceramic, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche, Porcelanosa Grupo, Seneca Tiles, Mohawk Industries, Emser Tile

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ceramic Tile

Porcelain Tile

Stone Tile

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Floors

Walls

Others



The Decorative Tile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Decorative Tile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Decorative Tile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Decorative Tile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Decorative Tile

1.2 Decorative Tile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Decorative Tile Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ceramic Tile

1.2.3 Porcelain Tile

1.2.4 Stone Tile

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Decorative Tile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Decorative Tile Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Floors

1.3.3 Walls

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Decorative Tile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Decorative Tile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Decorative Tile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Decorative Tile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Decorative Tile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Decorative Tile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Decorative Tile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Decorative Tile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Decorative Tile Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Decorative Tile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Decorative Tile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Decorative Tile Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Decorative Tile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Decorative Tile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Decorative Tile Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Decorative Tile Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Decorative Tile Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Decorative Tile Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Decorative Tile Production

3.4.1 North America Decorative Tile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Decorative Tile Production

3.5.1 Europe Decorative Tile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Decorative Tile Production

3.6.1 China Decorative Tile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Decorative Tile Production

3.7.1 Japan Decorative Tile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Decorative Tile Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Decorative Tile Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Decorative Tile Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Decorative Tile Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Decorative Tile Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Decorative Tile Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Decorative Tile Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Decorative Tile Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Decorative Tile Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Decorative Tile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Decorative Tile Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Decorative Tile Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Decorative Tile Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 H & R Johnson

7.1.1 H & R Johnson Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.1.2 H & R Johnson Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.1.3 H & R Johnson Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 H & R Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 H & R Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kajaria Ceramics

7.2.1 Kajaria Ceramics Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kajaria Ceramics Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kajaria Ceramics Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kajaria Ceramics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kajaria Ceramics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Crossville

7.3.1 Crossville Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.3.2 Crossville Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Crossville Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Crossville Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Crossville Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv

7.4.1 Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.4.2 Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Iris Ceramic

7.5.1 Iris Ceramic Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.5.2 Iris Ceramic Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Iris Ceramic Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Iris Ceramic Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Iris Ceramic Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche

7.6.1 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Porcelanosa Grupo

7.7.1 Porcelanosa Grupo Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.7.2 Porcelanosa Grupo Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Porcelanosa Grupo Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Porcelanosa Grupo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Porcelanosa Grupo Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Seneca Tiles

7.8.1 Seneca Tiles Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.8.2 Seneca Tiles Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Seneca Tiles Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Seneca Tiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Seneca Tiles Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mohawk Industries

7.9.1 Mohawk Industries Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mohawk Industries Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mohawk Industries Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mohawk Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Emser Tile

7.10.1 Emser Tile Decorative Tile Corporation Information

7.10.2 Emser Tile Decorative Tile Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Emser Tile Decorative Tile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Emser Tile Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Emser Tile Recent Developments/Updates

8 Decorative Tile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Decorative Tile Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Decorative Tile

8.4 Decorative Tile Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Decorative Tile Distributors List

9.3 Decorative Tile Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Decorative Tile Industry Trends

10.2 Decorative Tile Growth Drivers

10.3 Decorative Tile Market Challenges

10.4 Decorative Tile Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Decorative Tile by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Decorative Tile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Decorative Tile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Decorative Tile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Decorative Tile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Decorative Tile

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Decorative Tile by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Decorative Tile by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Decorative Tile by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Decorative Tile by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Decorative Tile by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Decorative Tile by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Decorative Tile by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Decorative Tile by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”