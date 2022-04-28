Energy

Heat Pump Market 2022 Overview, Growth Opportunities and Projection Up to 2030

Heat pump market is expected to grow at USD 118.4 Billion 11.37% CAGR during the forecast period.

Photo of sagar sagar8 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Hydrophilic Coatings Market

Heat pump market is expected to grow at USD 118.4 Billion 11.37% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Highlights

Heat pumps market are designed to transfer heat from one place to another, with the help of electricity.  Refrigerators and air conditioners are the two examples with heat pump technology. Advantages of heat pump include, less use of electricity, most efficient alternative to fuel, oil, and electric systems regarding heating and cooling. Heat pumps also have financial benefits due to its high efficiency, leading to contributing towards the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented as industrial, commercial, and residential. Residential segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to rising demand for heating in residential segment due to the changing climatic conditions. Moreover, increasing population would encourage energy efficient equipment for heating and cooling purpose. Considering the capacity, the market is segmented into four categories, namely, Up to 10 kW, 10-20 kW, 20-30 kW, and Above 30 kW. Up to 10 kW rated capacity heat pumps are expected to hold largest share in 2018, due to its wide application in the residential and commercial sectors. The growth is also attributed to the increasing investment in smart buildings.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7012

The global heat pump market is expected to grow at 11.08% CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers

Heat Pump Market predicted to grow at more than 11% by 2023-Press release image-00

Market Research Analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market for heat pumps.

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global Heat Pump Market Trends in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing population and rapid industrialization leading to increasing demand for energy efficient equipment. Imposition of stringent construction regulations particularly in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea is driving the industrial demand. Moreover, government promotions for heat pumps uses over conventional warming equipment has also encouraged the demand for heat pumps.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global heat pump market, tracking three market segments across four geographical regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the heat pump market by its type, capacity, end-user, and by region.

By Type

  • Air to air
  • Air to water

By Capacity

  • Up to 10 kW
  • 10-20 kW
  • 20-30 kW
  • Above 30 kW

By End-User

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

By Regions

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World

Read More @

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/heat-pump-market-2021-future-product-development-trade-analysis-industry-size-and-business-prospect-by-forecast-to-2024/

Key Players

  • Midea (China)
  • Ingersoll Rand (Ireland)
  • Glen Dimplex (Ireland)
  • Stiebel Eltron (Germany)
  • Panasonic (Japan)
  • Daikin (Japan)
  • Danfoss (Denmark)
  • Hitachi (Japan).

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heat-pump-market-7012

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact:

Market Research Future
Phone:
+1 628 258 0071(US)
+44 2035 002 764(UK)
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Tags
Photo of sagar sagar8 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Photo of sagar

sagar

Related Articles

Whistleblowing Software Market 2021-2028: Business Keeper AGCanary Whistleblowing SystemConvercentDeloitteEthicontrolEthicsGlobal, LLCGot Ethics A/SHello Ethics (ILLIX USA LLC)NAVEX Global, Inc., Whispli Inc.,

December 13, 2021

5G infrastructure Industry (2021 – 2026) – Market Trajectory & Analytics | Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, CommScope, Samsung, NEC, Verizon, and AT&T

December 13, 2021

N-Heptane Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2028

March 21, 2022

Laser Surface Texturing (LST) Market is Booming Worldwide | SPI Lasers, St. Paul Engraving Inc., Standex Engraving Mold-Tech, Reichle GmbH, Heidenhain, Pulse Technologies

December 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button