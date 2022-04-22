Landfill Gas Market 2022 Latest Industry Trends, Volume Analysis and Demand Forecast 2030

The global landfill gas market is expected to register a ~5.01% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

market data and market information presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread in 150 numbers of pages of the project report.

Landfill gas produces electricity from chemical energy that is contained in organic matter landfill gas is obtained as a natural byproduct of microbial decomposition of organic matter in landfills. `

There has been a rise in the demand for landfill gas in Asia-Pacific, and it is one of the largest markets for landfill gasin the world. Countries in the region are developing rapidly in terms of manufacturing output and services offered. However, the growth has also increased the emission rates, and countries such as China and India are among the highest carbondioxide producers in the world. Some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the combined heat and power (CHP) market in the region include the growing demand for reduced carbon emissions and the increasing need for clean energy generation. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the landfill gas market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

The global landfill gas market is estimated to witness ~5.01% CAGR during the period from 2020 to 2027: MRFR

The global market for landfill gas is segmented based on application and region.

By technology, the global market has been segmented into anaerobic digestion, combustion, gasification, and co-firing. The combustion segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Combined heat and power (CHP) is the technology used for the conversion of biomass into power. In this technology segment, there is the simultaneous generation of multiple forms of renewable energy (usually mechanical and thermal) from biomass resources in a single, integrated system. About 90% of the energy potential contained in the fuel is converted on average into electricity through CHP systems as it employs both electricity and heat for the generation of power.

By end use, the global market has been segmented intodirect use and upgraded. Theupgraded segment is expected to hold the larger share during the forecast period. The landfill gasis upgraded to renewable natural gas (RNG), a high-Btu gas, using treatment processes such as increasing the methane content in landfill gas and conversely reducing its CO2, nitrogen, and oxygen contents. Renewable natural gas can be used in place of natural gas derived from fossil fuels and as pipeline-quality gas or liquefied natural gas (LNG). The resultant upgraded gas can be used asa renewable energy source to power commercial buildings, such as office spaces, showrooms, movie theatres, and food courts. Large multinational companies such as Google LLC and Apple Inc. are now looking to completely rely on renewable energy sources for powering most of their electrical systems and electronics commercial buildings. Thus, the commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 31st March 2021, Apple Inc. announced that 110 of its manufacturing suppliers, including those in India, would be moving to “100 percent renewable energy” to produce Apple’s products. The company also stated that its partners have nearly 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy set to come online by 2030.

By region, the landfill gas market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific dominates the landfill gasmarket.Countries in the region are developing rapidly in terms of manufacturing output and services offered. However, the growth has also increased the emission rates, and countries such as China and India are among the highest carbondioxide producer in the world. Some of the major factors expected to drive the demand forlandfill gas in the region include the growing demand for reduced carbon emissions and the increasing need for energy efficiency. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the landfill gas market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

The important players operating in the global landfill gas market are Waste Management, Inc (US), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Veolia Environment S.A. (France), Pennon Group Plc (UK), SUEZ SA(France), Kohler Co., Inc. (US), Aria Energy Corp (US), AFCO Energy Inc. (US), Granite Acquisition, Inc. (US), Landfill Systems Ltd., (UK), Vectren Corporation (US), and Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd. (China).

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging and high-growth segments. The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global landfill gas market, including high-growth regions and/or countries and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

