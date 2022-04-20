Bio Power Market 2022 Trade Analysis, Future Product Development and Forecast to 2030

Market Overview

Bio Power Market is projected to be worth USD 86.17 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period (2021 – 2028)., The market was valued at USD 51.7 Billion in 2020.

The increased supply of renewable organic waste is likely to enhance the growth of the bio power market. The need to ensure the reduction of carbon emissions is expected further to spur the expansion of the bio power market share. The development in the renewable energy industry is estimated to further the market share of bio power in the imminent period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the bio power market has been segmented on the basis of end-user, technology, and region. Based on the technology, the bio power market is segmented into cofiring, gasification, pyrolysis, direct combustion, anaerobic digestion, and landfill gas. Based on the end-user, the bio power market is segmented into commercial, industrial, residential, and others. On the basis of regions, the bio power market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, and other regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional estimation of the bio power market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and other regions. The North American market is the prime market for bio power. The nations of Canada and the US are motivating the bio power market due to escalating funding in the renewable sector, efforts for installation of renewable energy sources, and the ease of use of higher technology. The European regional market is liable to develop as one of the lucrative markets for the duration of the forecast period motivated by regulatory backing for power generation during renewable energy resources. The governments around the world are taking steps towards growing renewable power generation capabilities, thus motivating the demand for clean energy power projects globally. This is anticipated to produce growth prospects for the global bio power market.

Competitive Analysis

The state of technological development is estimated to be staggered as the development of the global market is at a relative standstill. The effect of unpredictable events has created substantial barriers that will have to suitably addressed and overcome to achieve normalcy in the global market. The need to invest in building a robust consumer base is estimated to rank on the top priorities of market leaders for the upcoming period. The establishment of a definite competitive advantage is estimated to spur market development in the forecast period. The inducements offered by the government are expected to display a positive influence on the overall market development in the impending period. The reinvention of the supply chains by integrating robust technology in them is estimated to spur the development of the market in the coming period. The weakening of trade channels is projected to present new challenges that have to be overcome expediently in the coming years. The regulations in various regions can be relied upon to rebuild market clout gradually in the future.

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

ElectraTherm (Georgia)

Ameresco (US)

Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US)

WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH (Germany)

Ørsted A/S (Denmark)

Dalkia (France)

MVV Energie AG (Germany)

Enerkem (Canada).

Table Of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology



3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Capacity Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

Continued…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Bio Power Market: By Region, 2020-2027

Table 2 North America Bio Power Market: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 3 Europe Bio Power Market: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Bio Power Market: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Bio Power Market: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 6 South America Bio Power Market: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 7 Global Bio Power Market By Technology: By Regions, 2020-2027

Table 8 North America Bio Power Market By Technology: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 9 Europe Bio Power Market By Technology: By Country, 2020-2027

Table 10 Asia-Pacific Bio Power Market By Technology: By Country, 2020-2027

Continued…

