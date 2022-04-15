Pneumatic Conveying System Market (2022-2030) Growth Rate Pricing and Industry Forecast

Market Insight

Pneumatic conveying system market is poised to grow approximately at 6.19% CAGR and is estimated to touch USD 8.40 Billion by the end of 2022.

Top Impacting Factors

The Pneumatic Conveying System Market is witnessing a tremendous impetus in support of factors such as the escalating significance of automation in the manufacturing sector, thus giving mount to an escalated demand for conveying systems and material handling equipment. The sustained developments in material handling and conveyance technologies have assisted the pneumatic conveying system market is multiplying.

The appearance of industrial automation across the globe is one of the crucial worldwide pneumatic conveying systems market trends. Also, well designed and manufactured pneumatic conveying systems are more cost-effective and reasonable as compared to the other mechanical systems as they are entirely enclosed, offer easy modifications, and can be controlled logically. These systems are more environmentally sound compared to the mechanical systems as their enclosed characteristic keeps materials to be protected from dangerous and foreign matters.

Furthermore, mounting health and safety concerns have encouraged manufacturers to use programmed pneumatic systems as these systems provide convenience, hygiene, speed of executing the operation and prevent adulteration of the final product. Moreover, different government policies and regulations force manufacturers to implement improved operation process. This is expected to result in rising market demand.

In fact, some technological developments which support dense pressure-vessel conveying systems and integrated with intelligent control technology provide opportunities for market growth during the assessment period. The capability of pneumatic conveyors to raise productivity, minimize process downtime, and improve quality would contribute to the development of the market. All the above factors are anticipated to drive the global pneumatic conveying systems market in the coming years.

Segmentation of Market

The global pneumatic conveying systems market is further segmented among the segments of type, operation, and end-use.

Depending on the type segment, the global market has included positive pressure conveying, vacuum pressure conveying, and combined conveying.

Depending on the operation segment, the global market has included dense-phase conveying and dilute-phase conveying.

Depending on the end-user segment, the global market has included pharmaceutical, ceramic, food, and rubber & plastic.

Regional Coverage

The worldwide Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Industry was highly led by Europe and North America regions mutually, contributing to approximately 55% of the sales back in 2017. Europe generated the highest revenue in this year owing to the marvelous level of automation that has been carried out in industries such as the food & drinks and pharmaceutical sector. The food & beverage industry, which is the largest manufacturing sector in the European Union in terms of turnover, is the foremost driver of the pneumatic conveying systems market. Europe is a net exporter of food and drink products, makes sustained technological additions to the processing plants, which is expected to motive the forward momentum of the pneumatic conveying system market during the assessment period.

The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to inflate at a noteworthy rate during the assessment period. The reason for this growth is enhanced investment in advanced manufacturing facilities by industry manufacturers in emerging economies such as China and India. The prime players operating within the global pneumatic conveying systems market are occupied in the sustained development of cost-efficient conveying systems that transporting materials with least damage or spillage. In the case of point, Kongskilde, a U.S. based manufacturer, introduced Component Vacuum Loader (CVL 700), for powerfully conveying plastic items. Consequently, the continued introduction of ingenious products is anticipated to motivate the development of the global pneumatic conveying systems market during the foreseeable years.

Industry Players

Flexicon Corporation (U.S.)

Hillenbrand Inc. (U.S.)

Cyclonaire Corporation (U.S.)

Nilfisk Group (Denmark)

Schenck Process Holdings GmbH (Germany)

Dynamic Air Inc. (U.S.)

Zeppelin Systems GmbH (Germany)

Vac-U-Max (U.S.)

Nol-Tec Systems Inc. (U.S.)

