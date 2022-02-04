Polyfilm Market 2022| Historical Analysis, Key Findings, Growth by Region , Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The polyfilms compose a broad category of simple as well as complex material films with different characteristics to serve different purposes. Polyfilms are made up of various resins such as HDPE, LLDPE, BOPET, and others with each having unique properties to suit specific applications. For instance, LDPE films work as excellent gas barriers and are especially suitable for packaging food items which would spoil on exposure to air or oxygen. On the other hand, PVC films are gas permeable and are useful for packaging items that require little oxygen inside the package to remain fresh. Polyfilms in common, are flexible, making them suitable for a wide range of applications besides packaging. They are primarily used in agriculture, consumer goods, and construction applications. PET films, for example, are used in non-food, non-packaging applications like in the photographic film, x-ray film, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The polyfilm market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the packaging industry on account of high growth in food packaging in retail. Furthermore, growing demands from the emerging markets of developing nations and increasing demands for BOPET films further fuels the growth of the polyfilm market. However, saturated markets of the developed countries, decline in demands for photographic and magnetic films, and stringent environmental and governmental regulations restrict the growth of the polyfilm market. On the other hand, growing applications of polyfilms in medical and pharmaceutical and demands for bio-based polyfilm offer lucrative growth opportunity for the polyfilm market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyfilm Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polyfilm market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global polyfilm market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyfilm market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polyfilm market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, BOPET, BOPA, and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as packaging, agriculture, building & construction, consumer goods, medical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyfilm market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polyfilm market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting polyfilm market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyfilm market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘polyfilm market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the polyfilm market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from polyfilm market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyfilm in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyfilm market.

The report also includes the profiles of key polyfilm companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Chiripal Poly Films

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Garware Polyester Limited

Max Speciality Films Limited (MSFL)

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

SRF Limited

Taghleef Industries SpA

Uflex Limited

Vacmet India Ltd

