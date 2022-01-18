smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow from US$ 13,786.0 million in 2020 to US$ 47,071.2 million by 2028

Smart kitchen appliances are recently innovated technologies that are gaining prominence substantially in developed and developing nations. According to the Cisco Internet Report, connected homes will hold a share of 48% across all Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Smart kitchen appliances offer several benefits such as cost-effectiveness, communication ability, safety, and convenience to the owners, thereby gaining traction among end users.

Leading Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Players:

AB Electrolux

Breville Group Limited

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

GE Appliance

LG Electronics inc.

Panasonic corporation

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

Samsung electronics Co., Ltd.

Vita-Mix Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Insights

Substantial Growth in Smart Home and Smart Hotel Projects

The global construction sector is witnessing substantial demand for connected homes with technologically advanced appliances and devices. Developed countries such as the US and the UK and developing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have made interesting strides in smart home developments. The US market has witnessed substantial growth in the number of smart homes, and the country is expected to experience similar trends in the coming years. The rapid shift in the mindsets of the US population is heavily impacting the growth of smart home appliances such as smart speakers, smart thermostats, smart lighting, and smart security devices.

Product-Based Market Insights

Based on product, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into smart ovens, smart refrigerators, smart sous vide, smart juicers & blenders, smart cooker & cooking robots, smart cooktops, smart & integrated ovens & cooktops, and others. The smart refrigerators segment led the smart kitchen appliance market with a share of 33.0% in 2020.

Connectivity-Based Market Insights

Based on connectivity, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Wi-Fi segment led the smart kitchen appliance market with a share of 77.3% in 2020. Further, it is expected to garner a 79.0% share by 2028.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

