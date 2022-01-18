Smart Locks Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis 2027

The smart locks market was valued at US$ 1.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4.10 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2020–2027.

The smart locks offer comfort in their usage along with the integration of communication technology such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The usage of smartphones has become an integral part of today’s routines across emerging economies, as large number of users are acquiring these smart devices to ease their daily routines, this factor is further contributing to the growth of the smart locks market at a significant pace.

Leading Smart Locks Market Players:

AMADAS Inc.

August Home

HavenLock, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Samsung

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Wyze Labs, Inc.

U-tec Group Inc.

Schlage

GANTNER Electronic GmbH



Market Insights–Smart Locks Market

Increasing Adoption of Smartphone

The growing adoption of smartphones in developing markets creates new and exciting opportunities for various ongoing technological developments. The smartphone adoption has an enormous impact on the smart lock technology industry. The rising smartphone penetration is stimulating the growth of connected devices, which allow users to remotely access their door locks and operate with the help of several connected mobile apps. Security managers had a choice between PIN codes and smart cards; however, smartphone’s proliferation to the point of ubiquity has offered a new option to the manufacturers; access to smartphones is more secure than traditional keys.

Type based Insights

Based on type, the smart locks market is segmented into padlocks, deadbolts, lever handle, and others. The standard padlocks are keyless, comprises an 8mm boron-hardened shackle that offers locking power from anywhere. The padlocks provided by the manufacturers are crafted with robust materials, severely tested, and certified, to simplify access control of the specific place. These padlocks are smart and powerful, which are manufactured in such a way that they offer tamper-resistant security, across many industries and are accessible from any smartphones.

Communication Technology-Based Insights

Based on communication technology, the smart locks market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and Others. The smart locks can be locked and opened with the use of key code & turnkey; however, with an advanced Wi-Fi technology, the user can receive alerts in case of any unexpected entries in the home. The Wi-Fi-connected keypad locks permit the user to remotely unlock and lock the door with the help of a web-enabled device.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the smart locks market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The rising concern among the population regarding their safety and security, is the main factor leading to the adoption of smart locks globally. The increasing number of local thefts is encouraging the masses to integrate smart locks in their houses, which permit an advanced security system.

