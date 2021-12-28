E-waste Recycling Market Growth Scenario 2027 |Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management

HTF MI released latest research publication on Global E-waste Recycling market that provides up-to-date and peer-reviewed facts, figures and analysis of global developments in technology, policies and markets. The survey with E-waste Recycling manufacturers and stakeholders from key geographies, reveals various challenges with regulation, development and growth scenarios. Additionally stream of E-waste Recycling M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the players profiled in the study are Sims Recycling Solutions, Eletronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Gem, Stena Metall Group, GEEP, Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, E-Parisaraa, environCom etc.

The Global E-waste Recycling market study focuses on key elements such as total energy consumption, inadequate innovation in sectors, the need for infrastructure development, the lack of affordability in some markets, the absence of sufficient policy. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of E-waste Recycling study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [, Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment, Home appliances & Other types], application [Refrigerator, TV set, Air conditioner & Washing machine] and by Regions [Region Names].

The competition Landscape of Global E-waste Recycling market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net Profit), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers Sims Recycling Solutions, Eletronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Gem, Stena Metall Group, GEEP, Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, E-Parisaraa, environCom and many more.

Margins are tight, forcing key players of E-waste Recycling to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global E-waste Recycling Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.

Key Highlights of the Study

1) M&A activity in E-waste Recycling; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment, Home appliances & Other types are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for E-waste Recycling and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

…. and many others

Report Scope and Extracts of Global E-waste Recycling Market Study

Chapter 1: Market Snapshot

– Key findings

Chapter 2: E-waste Recycling Market Future Outlook

Chapter 3: E-waste Recycling Market Challenges and Development Scenario

Chapter 4: Hotspots for E-waste Recycling

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors – R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players – A mix of Incumbents and New

– Global E-waste Recycling Market Share Analysis by Players (2020-2021E)

– E-waste Recycling Concentration Rate

– Company Profiles

…….

Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2016-2026), by Type [, Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment, Home appliances & Other types]

Chapter 9. E-waste Recycling Market, by Application [Refrigerator, TV set, Air conditioner & Washing machine]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2016-2026)

– Value ($) by Region

– E-waste Recycling Production

– % Market Share by Region

…….

…. Continued

