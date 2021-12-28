Microgrid Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027

HTF MI released latest research publication on Global Microgrid market that provides up-to-date and peer-reviewed facts, figures and analysis of global developments in technology, policies and markets. The survey with Microgrid manufacturers and stakeholders from key geographies, reveals various challenges with regulation, development and growth scenarios. Additionally stream of Microgrid M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the players profiled in the study are ABB, NEC, GE, Aquion Energy, Echelon, Raytheon, S&C Electric Co, Eaton Corporation, Sunverge Energy, Siemens, Toshiba, General Microgrids, Lockheed Martin etc.

The Global Microgrid market study focuses on key elements such as total energy consumption, inadequate innovation in sectors, the need for infrastructure development, the lack of affordability in some markets, the absence of sufficient policy. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of Microgrid study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [, Grid-Tied & Independent], application [Commercial or Industrial Microgrid, Community or Utility Microgrid, Campus or Institutional Microgrid, Military Microgrid & Remote Microgrid] and by Regions [Region Names].

The competition Landscape of Global Microgrid market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net Profit), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers ABB, NEC, GE, Aquion Energy, Echelon, Raytheon, S&C Electric Co, Eaton Corporation, Sunverge Energy, Siemens, Toshiba, General Microgrids, Lockheed Martin and many more.

Margins are tight, forcing key players of Microgrid to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global Microgrid Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.

Key Highlights of the Study

1) M&A activity in Microgrid; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Grid-Tied & Independent are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for Microgrid and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

…. and many others

Report Scope and Extracts of Global Microgrid Market Study

Chapter 1: Market Snapshot

– Key findings

Chapter 2: Microgrid Market Future Outlook

Chapter 3: Microgrid Market Challenges and Development Scenario

Chapter 4: Hotspots for Microgrid

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors – R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players – A mix of Incumbents and New

– Global Microgrid Market Share Analysis by Players (2020-2021E)

– Microgrid Concentration Rate

– Company Profiles

…….

Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2016-2026), by Type [, Grid-Tied & Independent]

Chapter 9. Microgrid Market, by Application [Commercial or Industrial Microgrid, Community or Utility Microgrid, Campus or Institutional Microgrid, Military Microgrid & Remote Microgrid]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2016-2026)

– Value ($) by Region

– Microgrid Production

– % Market Share by Region

…….

…. Continued

